8 best-dressed celebrities for the week

Check out some effortlessly chic, cool and sophisticated looks.

Ghanaian musician, Efya play

Ghanaian musician, Efya

From Zynnell Zuh to Berla Mundi, here are 8 celebrity style crushes who stood out with their amazing fashion choices this week.

According to Oscar de la Renta, Fashion is about dressing according to what's fashionable. Style is more about being yourself”.

Whether you are attending a wedding, a semi-formal event or date night this weekend, here are 8 style tips to influence your fashion choices.

READ ALSO:5 times Yvonne Nelson gave us inspiring denim looks

1.

Efya play

Efya

 

2. Selly Galley

Selly Galley play

Selly Galley

 

3.

 

Sandra Ankobiah play

Sandra Ankobiah

READ ALSO:We can’t have enough of Efya’s latest fashion choices

4. Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nana Ama Mcbrown play

Nana Ama Mcbrown

 

5.

Sally Akua Mensah play

Sally Akua Mensah

6.  Maame Serwaa

Maame Serwaa play

Maame Serwaa

7. Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi play

Berla Mundi

READ ALSO:5 chic looks from Selly Galley every fashion lover can wear

8. Zynnell Zuh

Zynnell Zuh play

Zynnell Zuh

 

