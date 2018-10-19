8 best-dressed celebrities for the week

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

news

From Zynnell Zuh to Berla Mundi, here are 8 celebrity style crushes who stood out with their amazing fashion choices this week.

According to Oscar de la Renta, Fashion is about dressing according to what's fashionable. Style is more about being yourself”.

Whether you are attending a wedding, a semi-formal event or date night this weekend, here are 8 style tips to influence your fashion choices.

1.

2. Selly Galley

3.

4. Nana Ama Mcbrown

5.

6. Maame Serwaa

7. Berla Mundi

8. Zynnell Zuh