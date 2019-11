Among the bevvy of stylish female celebrities, only a few spend thousand of Ghana cedis on designers bags like Hermès Birkin or Chanel collection.

Ghanaian lawyer and fashion icon, Sandra Ankobiah has a great fashion sense and understands the relevance of investing in quality products which will last a lifetime and make her stand out.

To that end, we’ve come up with a list of the most lust-worthy handbag collections inspired by Sandra Ankobiah.