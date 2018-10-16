news

Our female stars sizzle in swim wears like no other and we just can't have enough of them.

With the hot weather condition here in Ghana, our celebrity fashion trends veer from street style to beach style sometimes, and we get the 'sight treatment' on what’s in for the season’s best in swimwear collection. Here’s a look at the celebrity swim wear looks that swept us of our feet with their sexy physiqyues.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 8 of Ghana's sexiest celebrities in swim suits.

1. Moesha Boduong

She owns her sex appeal. Actress Moesha is a whole lot of sauce in jumpsuit.

2. Sandra Ankobiah

Celebrity lwayer ,Sandra Ankobiah has great love for the waters so she score her aqua times with the best swim wears that projects her sassy stature.

3. Sister Deborah

Sister Derbie the musician could pass for a top model anyday.

4.Benedicta Gafah

Check out the plunging bikini; chic and hot and its only few people that could pull this of. Actress Benedicta is one of such people.

5. Nikki Samonas

Who else could look at this sizzling picture without a blink? That is the state actress Nikki Samonas leaves us in anytime she rocks her bikinis. She is everything sexy.

6. Efia Odo

Efia Odo is in one word "sexy".

7. Salma Mumin

We are obsessed with all the bikini moments of actress Efia Odo.

8. Priscilla Opoku Agyeman