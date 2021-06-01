RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

8 times Serwaa Amihere outfits were dinner date perfect

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Serwaa Amihere kills it every time and hits all the high fashion notes.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

We would be taking a cue from the delectable Serwaa Amihere on how to be dressed dinner date perfect.

Recommended articles

Dinner dates are haute cuisine. The ambience is fancy. The food is expensive, you get all dolled up for it. You must dress the part.

Extra is a character that has been infused into fashion as different trends evolve through the years and date night outfits are one way you can use to demonstrate this character.

While complimenting your personal style in a sexy way, a date night dress is one that would fit perfectly. From accentuating your curves to giving that refined touch, this fashion trend is one you shouldn't neglect.

Quite a number of celebrities have been able to pull off such dresses like a pro and we're excited to share the ones we spotted on media personality, Serwaa Amihere with you.

She is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Serwaa knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

Here are a few ways to dazzle your date like a pro inspired by Serwaa Amihere. These give her a classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.

Check photos below:

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

5 ways to be romantic in a long distance relationship

Long distance relationships are feared because of the physical intimacy it yanks from partners [Credit: Shutterstock]

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Angela