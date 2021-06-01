8 times Serwaa Amihere outfits were dinner date perfect

Dinner dates are haute cuisine. The ambience is fancy. The food is expensive, you get all dolled up for it. You must dress the part.

Extra is a character that has been infused into fashion as different trends evolve through the years and date night outfits are one way you can use to demonstrate this character.

While complimenting your personal style in a sexy way, a date night dress is one that would fit perfectly. From accentuating your curves to giving that refined touch, this fashion trend is one you shouldn't neglect.

Quite a number of celebrities have been able to pull off such dresses like a pro and we're excited to share the ones we spotted on media personality, Serwaa Amihere with you.

She is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Serwaa knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

Here are a few ways to dazzle your date like a pro inspired by Serwaa Amihere. These give her a classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.

Check photos below:

Pulse Ghana

