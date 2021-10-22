RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

9 best celebrity photos on the 'gram this week

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This week, we are counting down the pictures on Instagram that worked for us.

Every week, we curate the best pictures posted by famous people in Nigeria. We look at the most aesthetically pleasing and of course the most viral picture and we list them out.

Style and fashion is a way of life. Being fashionable is not about wearing designer clothes or bags.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

Here are our best celebrity looks for the week. Check the photos and share your thoughts with us.

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

Selly Galley

Selly Galley
Selly Galley Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin
Salma Mumin Pulse Ghana

Sika Osei

Sika Osei
Sika Osei Pulse Ghana

Fiifi Coleman

Fiifi Coleman
Fiifi Coleman Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

Cookietee
Cookietee Pulse Ghana

Claudia Lumor

Claudia Lumor
Claudia Lumor Pulse Ghana

