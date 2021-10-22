Every week, we curate the best pictures posted by famous people in Nigeria. We look at the most aesthetically pleasing and of course the most viral picture and we list them out.
9 best celebrity photos on the 'gram this week
This week, we are counting down the pictures on Instagram that worked for us.
Style and fashion is a way of life. Being fashionable is not about wearing designer clothes or bags.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.
Here are our best celebrity looks for the week. Check the photos and share your thoughts with us.
Joselyn Dumas
Jackie Appiah
Selly Galley
Serwaa Amihere
Salma Mumin
Sika Osei
Fiifi Coleman
Cookietee
Claudia Lumor
