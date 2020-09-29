Glitz Africa celebrated some women in Ghana who use their expertise, position and influence to inspire others to make a difference in driving other women forward.

The event came off at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Saturday, September 26, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While the event awarded famed women in the country, some female celebrities and public figures who attended the event didn't disappoint on the red carpet.

There definitely was no room for wardrobe malfunction or bad hair day. Either you avoided the red carpet or stepped out in the best ensemble.

From fashionista Nana Ama McBrown to Berla Mundi and then Communication Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, here are all the women who stole the show on the red carpet.

Berla Mundi

The young star graced the event in a sleeveless gold dazzling ensemble. She opted for a high slit and a curly hairstyle that cascaded around her neck making her look all snatched and radiant.

Berla Mundi

Nana Ama McBrown

The actress was honoured for her excellence in the Creative Arts. There certainly isn't any worst dressed Nana Ama Mcbrown on the red carpet. The actress stole the show with her floor-sweeping apparel that showed her beautiful curvy figure.

Nana Ama McBrown

Ursula Akuffo

The communications minister nailed it with her simple but gorgeous Africa print outfit.

Ursula Akuffo

Anita Erskine

Being the host, we couldn't expect anything below the belt. Anita looked stunning in her floor-sweeping sequin dress for the night.

Anita Erskine

Efya

Beautiful and dramatic, Efya's outfit is definitely was we needed to spice the night and have more fun.

Efya

Naa Ashorkor

Naa didn't give us her regular looks but she still hit it hit the short apparel.

Naa Ashorkor

AJ Sarpong

The media personality brought some heat to the event with her outfit. She rocked the long blue shimmery gown and complemented it with a touch of gold. This is one style we love.

AJ Sarpong

Ayisha Yakubu

The news anchor's decent black sequin was top-notch. Her Chinese hairstyle and the dramatic see-through sleeve is a taste of class and beauty.

Ayisha Yakubu

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

Ageing has nothing to do with going out of fashion. The former first lady's outfit is just the best for every virtuous woman. She certainly nailed it.

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

