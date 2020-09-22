If your African print style is tailored to perfection, you'll end up making a fashion statement and setting a trend others might likely follow

Media personality, Anita Akua Akuffo has proven to be one of the best female presenters currently. Her fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar.

She pulls off the best African print styles to any event as seen on her Instagram page.

From her tops to other creative styles, Anita is truly a fashionista and we love her flawless makeup and hairstyles that accompanies her outfits.

Anita took over from Chrystal Aryee and hosted the 2020 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageantry.

From the auditions to the finale which was held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, Anita was a beautiful muse for Ghanaian designers and here are our favourite looks.

