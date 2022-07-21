9 times Jackie Appiah's slay are vacation perfect

The screen goddess is one of the respected actresses who has won numerous awards for her exquisite acting skills.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

You would agree with us that her style is one of the reasons we can’t take our eyes off the screen at every event or even when she is on her acting duties.

The fashionista has been consistent with her decent fashion statements on our screens. She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits.

Jackie's fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

She has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event. She is among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to.

Jackie Appiah goes the extra mile by showing off real fashion dresses and rocking them like a pro with matching hairstyles and flawless face beat.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, Ms Appiah is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

Since becoming a household name, Jackie has never disappointed us with her acting skills or fashion sense.

Jackie is among the few celebrities who are often vacationing in different parts of the world. Arguably, she is the vacation queen in the country.

Her outfits when she is on vacation are always gorgeous. She knows how to ease stress with clothes that are stylish and comfortable.

The actress's vacation outfits have all the elements they needed to make her look classy and we can’t help but fall in love with them.

We spotted amazing designs on her on the gram. She made a fashion statement in these vacation fits. Take a look:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana