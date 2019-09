One can decide to wear cassava leaves and perfectly style it for the show. It will be relevant if done properly.

For the 2019 Glitz Style Awards, there were the ‘playing it safe’ and the overly zealous ones who wanted to make it or break it without giving a care about what others think.

READ MORE: 5 golden girls we spotted at Glitz Style Awards

Fashion is a lifestyle and they are living.

Here are 5 wildly crazy looks we saw on the Glitz 2019 red carpet.

LoveFromJulez

Nana Akua Addo

Apiorkor

Ugonna Omeruo

Nana Boroo

Swanky Jerry

Quophi Akotua

Kirani Ayat

Lady Jay