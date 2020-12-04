If your African print style is tailored to perfection, you'll end up making a fashion statement and setting a trend others might likely follow.

Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has proven to be one of the best female artistes currently. Her fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar.

She pulls off the best African print styles to any event as seen on her Instagram page.

From her tops to other creative styles, Diana is truly a fashionista and we love her flawless makeup and hairstyles that accompanies her outfits.

The stunning beauty turns a year older today and she is looking as young and vibrant as ever.

Wishing herself on Instagram, she wrote, "The Essence of my praise, is centred on Your grace Lord. Thank You for the gift of life. Happy birthday to me."

The mother-of-twins is still glowing hence, we have selected some photos of her glowing like never before especially in her African print outfits.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the actress a happy birthday. Let’s get inspired by these looks.

Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton