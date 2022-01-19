RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

A little sunshine from Dr Louisa on her birthday

Berlinda Entsie

The stunning wife of Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy is a year older today(January 19, 2022).

Dr Louisa
Dr Louisa

Stonebwoy and his wife, Louisa Ansong Satekla have been married for four years and still growing stronger and bigger together.

It’s modest fashion blended with the latest trends and we love how Dr Louisa does it to perfection.

Aside from her awesome job as a dentist, Dr Louisa is inspiring us with her elegant fashion sense.

She is the perfect style influencer for young ladies who want to step up their fashion game.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Dr Louisa is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; praising God.

The mother-of-two is still glowing and looking ageless, hence, we have selected some photos of her glowing like never before.

Pulse.com.gh wishes Dr Louisa a happy birthday. Let’s get inspired by these looks.

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

