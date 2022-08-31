A little sunshine from Joselyn Dumas on her birthday

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Joselyn always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

She is never one to shy away from making an impact in the fashion stakes. Whenever she steps out, she makes sure all eyes are focused on her.

Aside from her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us at various events, she sure knows how to look good in chic outfits. The fashionista is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Miss Dumas knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well. It’s no news that she got her fashion game on lock and we can’t deny that.

She has the perfect skin and sense of style that makes her stand out in every event.

The actress cum fashionista turns 42years older today, August 31, 2022. Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Wishing herself on Instagram, she wrote, "65 days around the sun..A grateful Virgo Heart."

Joselyn does great with all she does and we are proud of her, especially with her fashion sense. It's modest fashion blended with the latest trends and we love how actress does it to perfection.

At 42, is still glowing like never before. Hence, we have selected some photos of her glowing like never before.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the actress a happy birthday. Let’s get inspired by these looks.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana