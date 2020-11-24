Being an actress, Naa does not play around with her looks especially on the big screen. The stunning beauty turns a year older today still looking as young and vibrant as ever.

Naa Ashorkor has a unique sense of fashion. She dresses down stylishly and patronises products by Ghanaians to pair with her respected brand.

Wishing herself on Instagram, she wrote, "32 today. Surely, goodness & Mercy shall follow me. Amen oooooo."

At 32, Naa is still glowing hence, we have selected some photos of her glowing like never before.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the actress a happy birthday. Let’s get inspired by these looks.

Naa Ashorkor

