Being an actress, Naa does not play around with her looks especially on the big screen. The stunning beauty turns a year older today still looking as young and vibrant as ever.

Naa Ashorkor has a unique sense of fashion. She dresses down stylishly and patronises products by Ghanaians to pair with her respected brand.

Wishing herself on Instagram, she wrote, "32 today. Surely, goodness & Mercy shall follow me. Amen oooooo."

At 32, Naa is still glowing hence, we have selected some photos of her glowing like never before.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the actress a happy birthday. Let’s get inspired by these looks.

Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor