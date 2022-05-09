Which side is the rags? A look at Kuami Eugene’s VGMA outfit

However, Kuami Eugene’s VGMA outfit seem to be the one that got many tongues wagging, from patrons of the event to netizens.

Wearing a wine-colored suit with half of it made of silk and the other half made of terry cloth, Kuami Eugene tapped into the dare culture in fashion to tell an incredible story.

Kuami Eugne on red carpet Pulse Ghana

Story Behind the look

When asked on the red-carpet what informed his choice of style, he labelled it ‘rags to riches’ and explained it is from a new project from him about to be birthed.

He asserted the terry cloth portion represented the ‘rags’ in reminding us he came from nothing and the silk part telling the ‘riches’ phase as testament to how far he has come as a music powerhouse in Ghana.

His Hair-do

Kuami Eugene told his story a full 360 as he complimented his outfits with a fascinating hair style. Like his apparel, he had half of his hair braided and the other half untangled in relation to the ‘rags to riches’ theme used.

The Reactions

Kuami Eugene’s look had some mixed reactions from fans and netizens. Largely, the style had numerous backlashes from fans. Netizens criticized him for his ‘poor’ fashion sense saying he needs to step-up his style game and even put him against his label mate, KiDi’s top-notch style qualities.

Other’s also felt the story behind it was great but its execution was poor.

The big question

Which is the rag? Many have been left in a limbo as they question the artiste on this hair do. Is the braided portion the ‘rags’ or the ‘braids? The braids looked very neat but from our part of the world, it is considered as a hairdo for deviants which leaves many confused.