Which side is the rags? A look at Kuami Eugene’s VGMA outfit
The 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards had enthralling style appearances with some fascinating backstories to it like in the case of Kuami Eugene and others.
However, Kuami Eugene’s VGMA outfit seem to be the one that got many tongues wagging, from patrons of the event to netizens.
Wearing a wine-colored suit with half of it made of silk and the other half made of terry cloth, Kuami Eugene tapped into the dare culture in fashion to tell an incredible story.
Story Behind the look
When asked on the red-carpet what informed his choice of style, he labelled it ‘rags to riches’ and explained it is from a new project from him about to be birthed.
He asserted the terry cloth portion represented the ‘rags’ in reminding us he came from nothing and the silk part telling the ‘riches’ phase as testament to how far he has come as a music powerhouse in Ghana.
His Hair-do
Kuami Eugene told his story a full 360 as he complimented his outfits with a fascinating hair style. Like his apparel, he had half of his hair braided and the other half untangled in relation to the ‘rags to riches’ theme used.
The Reactions
Kuami Eugene’s look had some mixed reactions from fans and netizens. Largely, the style had numerous backlashes from fans. Netizens criticized him for his ‘poor’ fashion sense saying he needs to step-up his style game and even put him against his label mate, KiDi’s top-notch style qualities.
Other’s also felt the story behind it was great but its execution was poor.
The big question
Which is the rag? Many have been left in a limbo as they question the artiste on this hair do. Is the braided portion the ‘rags’ or the ‘braids? The braids looked very neat but from our part of the world, it is considered as a hairdo for deviants which leaves many confused.
Whatever the case, style and fashion is a lot of things but very personal and subjective. Kuami Eugene’s self-expression with his look on the VGMA redcarpet was a unique one.
