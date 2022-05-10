A review of Berla Mundi's outfits for the VGMA23

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

Berla Mundi has made a name for herself as one of the sought after female celebrities in Ghana.

She is among the top media personalities currently and giving the style influencers a run for their money with her impeccable style goals.

Being the host of the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) day 2 meant a lot. Either with her MCing skills or her looks.

Berla wore 3 different outfits on the day. Here is a rundown and review of outfits:

The best

The nude embellishment

Pulse Ghana

The services of Yartel Gh were sought for this and the designer delivered. The low cleavage, a little show-your back, the detailing and the high slit make the look edgy. Obviously, this look is gorgeous.

Pulse Ghana

The good

Change your style with purple

Pulse Ghana

Berla looked regal, like a queen in this purple outfit. The bodice is perfect and the hair was popping. This was not the best Berla we knew but the dress was good on her body.

Pulse Ghana

The so-so

White angel

Pulse Ghana

Berla was a white angel with this look. This look is not bad but it is not great either. Watching Berla on the stage with the outfit got us asking so many questions. What happened today? Why the pants with the long top? Why the cleavage? And why that sleeve? But one thing was great; Berla's poses for photos in the outfit were iconic.