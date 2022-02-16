Abeiku Santana is killing it in a power suit on his birthday

Popularly known on radio and TV as Abeiku Santana, he rose to prominence in the early 2000s when he made major radio and TV appearances. His zestful and charismatic nature earned him early career spots on MTN Fusion, Key Soap Concert Party and other popular TV shows back in the day.

As a young media personality, he graced commercials for top brands such as Guinness, Key Soap, Vodafone, just to mention a few.

The media personality is a year older today, February 16, 2022, and he is definitely letting this new foot count.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Like many celebrities, a birthday photoshoot is not something the fashionista is likely to skip.

The radio show host actor is among the stylish male celebrities making Ghana proud in the entertainment and fashion world.

For his birthday, Abeiku decided to give as a taste of his elegance in a power suit.

we love how he gave us the power of wearing the check and blue suit combo. Adding that nude hat was perfect for the style.

He is definitely exuding class as he rocks this power suit and we are taking inspiration from these looks.

Pulse.com.gh wishes him a happy and blessed birthday.

