Ace Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang is amongst the most respected actors in the country.

The father is also making the country proud with his style in the entertainment and fashion world.

Over the years, the award-winning actor has modelled for many fashion brands and he always looks stunning in African print shirts matched with denim jeans or black trousers and Kaftan.

The “Things We Do for Love” actor is serving us some stunning photos on his birthday and we totally can't stop stirring.

He captioned his post "I am focused on my BLESSINGS rather than my challenges! God indeed watches over His word! Grateful for another year!"

Pulse.com.gh wishes Adjetey a happy birthday. Share your comments with us.

Adjetey Anang

Adjetey Anang