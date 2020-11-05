It’s no news that the fashion world keeps evolving and fashionistas are changing the status quo. Before now, suits are meant to make you look powerful, corporate and serious.

Frederick Nuamah

Well, we can tell you that it’s a different story today. Fashion designers, editors, stylists, and influencers have decided to give the suit a different face by exploring different fabrics and designs.

Wearing suits doesn’t have to look boring anymore as Frederick Nuamah gives us some tips on how to rock the style.

Frederick Nuamah

The actor cum producer is the ideal clothes horse. He's got the build and the class to carry off any outfit, no matter how out there it is.

He wears almost every piece of clothing well like it was made especially for him, hence, why many designers clamour to have him wear one of their pieces.

His style is extremely versatile with the charming host being able to swing effortlessly between traditional, casual, high-fashion and suited and booted.

Frederick Nuamah

Fred, as most people call him, exudes class anytime her rocks suit and we are taking inspiration from these looks.

He is a year older today, November 5, 2020, and we love how he gave us the power of wearing suits for his birthday.

Pulse.com.gh wishes him a happy and blessed birthday.