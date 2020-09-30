The actress is proving that she can’t be left out in the fashion discussion especially on her birthday.

Today, September 30, 2020, marks her birthday and to celebrate it, she has joined her fellow celebrities as she releases some stunning photos on her 'gram.

Ellen gave us three different unique styles from her shoot.

She first gave us a stunning flower girl look. She paired her beautiful ensemble with a mini bag which made her look young and beautiful.

Ellen Kyei White

We love her second style looking like a bride. Her makeup, hair and hairstyle were just on point.

Ellen decided to do an old-school for her last look. Adorned in blue apparel, she paired her look with Afro hair and flawless makeup. Her white stiletto was beautiful.

