Her clothes ranged from monochromatic outfits and stunning sheer gowns to a metallic and animal-printed dress.

And she tipped it off with a strut on the NYFW show runway in a VanVorsh gown.

Van Vorsh is a well-known fashion brand famous for its designs, blend of afro-eccentric kaleidoscope and eclectic forms of Avant-Garde utilizing origami construction in African fabrics such as Ghana’s famous GTP and Vlisco with a fusion of European influence brings about the intricateness of dramatic fashion.

This is another cherry on her cake as the Canadian born Ghanaian TV personality has interviewed celebs such as actor Boris Kodjoe, Michael Blackson, Becca, Stonebwoy and others.

She is the female brand ambassador for the London-based shoe brand, Jesu Segun alongside Stonebwoy, who is the male ambassador.

And in 2019 she was selected as the host for 4Syte TV's BET Awards red carpet.

Miss Sumney took to her social media account to celebrate another success chalked.

The New York Fashion Week is known for its exclusive events that showcase designs for the upcoming fall/winter season.

However, some of the most exciting fashions are spotted off the runways.