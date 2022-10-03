Adina poses in stunning photos on her birthday

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Berlinda Entsie

The birthday girl serves all kinds of looks and we love it.

Adina
Adina

Ghanaian musician, Adina Thembi is one of the most stylish celebrities in the country. Her fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints. She has graced stages in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

The songstress cum fashionista is a year older today, October 3, 2022. Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Adina is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; praising God in her stunning ensembles.

She is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good, especially in African print outfits. Adina decked out in an array of stunning looks.

She was captured in beautiful outfits for her birthday.

Adina posed in three different African print outfits. If your African print style is tailored to perfection, you'll end up making a fashion statement and setting a trend others might likely follow.

She matched her outfits with stylish gele and flawless makeup that got us staring.

She captioned one of her posts, "At peace and in total sync as I should be!!

Always thankful.

Say hello to the birthday girl."

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from Adina.

