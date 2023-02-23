Adorable birthday photos of Vivian Jill's son got our womb tickling

While commemorating his sixth birthday, Vivian Jill Lawrence's son has left fans and followers in awe with his new set of fashionable photos.

At age six, King Alfie's photo model and style qualities are unmatchable to many celebrity kids here in Ghana. He keeps growing gracefully and handsome just like his mother, and the striking resemblance is a sight to behold.

The "King" slayed in two different fits for his birthday photoshoot.

He posed in an all-black outfit from head to toe: dark glasses, black shirt, black trousers and black shoes. The intelligent boy inspired fashion enthusiasts and his followers with this lovely look.

Then he changed into a colourful blue and white combo fit while posing by the number six art.

Alfie's mum, Vivian couldn't hide her joy as she posted photos and videos of her son with heartwarming birthday messages. One of her posts read, "Nkakra Nkakra Nyame de y3k).

As you journey into another year, may your days be protected, may you bloom wherever you find yourself and may you find happiness, prosperity, and God's uncommon favour be upon you. May every step that you take in this life be as bright as the sun.

You will never be found wanting

I bless you from the top of your head to the tip of your toes with positive energies

Happy Birthday, son.

Age with abundance of God’s grace my dearest KING @iam_king_alfie."

Pulse.com.gh wishes the little "King" a happy birthday. Check the photos below:

