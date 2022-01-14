The Ghana Black Stars are set to battle their second match against Gabon today, January 14, 2022, in the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
AFCON 2021: Black Stars match Day 2, celebs still rally behind the team for victory [Photos]
Definitely, all hope is not lost yet.
Of course, the game is a big deal for Ghanaians after the country has suffered defeat in their first game against Morocco.
Some personalities and celebrities are still rallying support for the team in beautiful photos.
Mostly clad in the Black Stars' jersey, here is a list of celebrities who have shown their utmost support for our beloved team, the Black Stars of Ghana.
Cookietee
Berla Mundi
Serwaa Amihere
