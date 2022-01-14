RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

AFCON 2021: Black Stars match Day 2, celebs still rally behind the team for victory [Photos]

Definitely, all hope is not lost yet.

Cookietee and Berla Mundi
Cookietee and Berla Mundi

The Ghana Black Stars are set to battle their second match against Gabon today, January 14, 2022, in the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Recommended articles

Of course, the game is a big deal for Ghanaians after the country has suffered defeat in their first game against Morocco.

Some personalities and celebrities are still rallying support for the team in beautiful photos.

Mostly clad in the Black Stars' jersey, here is a list of celebrities who have shown their utmost support for our beloved team, the Black Stars of Ghana.

Cookietee

Cookietee
Cookietee Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

