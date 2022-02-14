Afia Schwarzenegger opted for a black gathered dramatic look for her 40th birthday [Photos]

The controversial comedian actress has dedicated the day to herself by giving her followers a special treat on her social media handles especially Instagram for hours by sharing stunning photos.

Over the years, the celebrity mother has graced our 'gram in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Although the actress is morning her dead father, it didn't stop her from getting all glammed up on her birthday.

Afia s celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; praising God in her stunning ensembles.

On the 'gram', she released some breathtaking photos to commemorate the day.

She is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good especially in this black dress.

Her flawless makeup is are something we can't stop staring.

In other photos, Afia went with blonde cut hair.

She captioned one of her photos, "A product of grace

A product of favour

A product of mercy

A testimony of God’s presence

A testimony of God’s strength

A testimony of God’s conquering power

A testimony of God’s destiny changing skills

Thank you Yahweh for grace.

A colossus @ 40."

