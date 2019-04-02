African threading is a technique for stretching kinky African coils without applying heat. This protective style which has been in use for decades is making a comeback as the Natural Hair Movement gains momentum.

When hair is wrapped in thread, it leads to less manipulation which is great for healthy strands. And since your strands aren’t exposed to breakage from overhandling, you also get length retention as a sweet bonus.

Most African women use threading to avoid shrinkage. A glossier nylon thread will give hair a lovely sheen. It is also slightly gentler on your strands during the removal process.

There is no rule saying you must absolutely wrap your hair in black thread. Actually many intricate styles can be created by using coloured thread instead for a more funky edge. The stiffer the locks the more you are able to build your hair for a wide variety of gravity-defying looks.