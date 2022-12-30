The Ghanaian songstress, Mzbel has been trending since her performance and beautiful looks on stage at the Afrochella festival.
Afrochella 2022: Mzbel’s best on-stage fashion looks, off beat singing trends
Day two of the 2022 edition of the Aafrochella concert saw some timeless hits from some Hiplife artistes, including Mzbel at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.
Mzbel wore Kente in a sexy and trendy fashion on the day, attracting loads of positive comments on social media.
The crowd sang along to some of Mzbel’s hit songs like “16 years”. She was also making a comeback to the big stage after a long while.
Mzbel is also trending for singing offbeat her own song. Her voice got strained after trying to lift the spirits of the audience, shouting ‘whoosh, Ajeeei’.
Prior to the concert, a very excited Mzbel took to Instagram to make the announcement;
“Mzbelievers this is a huge one! Afro Chella 2022! Are you ready?! Save the date and come support your GODDESS at El Walk Sports Stadium’,” she wrote.
On the night, rapper Kwaw Kese also recalled his glory days as a rap kingpin.
He served fans with some of their hard-hitting songs, including “Popin,” “Dondon,” “Yakubu,” and many more.
