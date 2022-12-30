Afrochella 2022: Mzbel’s best on-stage fashion looks, offbeat singing trend

Mzbel wore Kente in a sexy and trendy fashion on the day, attracting loads of positive comments on social media.

Pulse Ghana

The crowd sang along to some of Mzbel’s hit songs like 16 years. She was also making a comeback to the big stage after a long while.

Pulse Ghana

Mzbel is also trending for singing offbeat her own song. Her voice got strained after trying to lift the spirits of the audience, shouting ‘whoosh, Ajeeei’.

Prior to the concert, a very excited Mzbel took to Instagram to make the announcement;

“Mzbelievers this is a huge one! Afro Chella 2022! Are you ready?! Save the date and come support your GODDESS at El Walk Sports Stadium,” she wrote.

On the night, rapper Kwaw Kese also recalled his glory days as a rap kingpin.

He served fans with some of their hard-hitting songs, including “Popin,” “Dondon,” “Yakubu,” and many more.