Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel is giving us the ultimate style for mini dresses.

Mzbel looks ageless and we enjoy her youthfulness from far.

Clad in a white mini dress, the award-winning star complemented her look with tiger-skinned bag and nude stiletto.

Her flawless makeup and curly long hair make her look ethereal.

