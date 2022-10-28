RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

AJ Sarpong's birthday slay is giving plus-size women all the inspiration

Berlinda Entsie

The birthday girl serves all kinds of looks and we love it.

AJ Sarpong
AJ Sarpong

Nothing should stop you from making a bold fashion statement on your birthday.

Read Also

Media personality, AJ Akuoko-Sarpong is a year older today, October 28, 2022.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Like many Ghanaian celebrities, a birthday photoshoot is not something AJ Sarpong is likely to skip.

She is celebrating her birthday the only way she knows best; praising God and dripping on the 'gram.

On the gram, she captioned one of her posts, "Year 31.

On this day a Princess was Born!

Happy Birthday to Me. Sooo Thankful for my 30th Year! It has truly been the Best Year yet, and sooooo excited for the Goodness that is to come in my 31st Year! It’s my Decade of Glory and I am Thankful Lord.

It’s My Birthdayyyyyyyyy and we shall Have a Blast.

Her caption came with some stunning photos which have set tongues wagging in the entertainment industry.

The media personality, as usual, is looking ageless and stunning. She wore a gold gown with a slit that is so gorgeous.

She is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good, especially in gold. AJ decked out in an array of stunning looks.

AJ has always been proudly plus-size and has not allowed her size to slow down her style. Be it on set or at an event or during her usual hosting duties, AJ always makes sure she looks her best.

Sometimes, plus-size women feel bound to a set of rules when it comes to dressing and showing off their bodies but the screen goddess shows you can throw all those limiting rules out of the window and still look good.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles were something we couldn't stop staring.

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from AJ Sarpong for birthday inspiration.

AJ Sarpong
AJ Sarpong Pulse Ghana
AJ Sarpong
AJ Sarpong Pulse Ghana
AJ Sarpong
AJ Sarpong Pulse Ghana
AJ Sarpong
AJ Sarpong Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Nana Akua Addo

All the times' Nana Akua Addo had iconic looks on the red carpet

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Natalie Fort

Beauty Inspiration: Natalie Fort's top 8 beauty looks

Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson's style is giving ultimate fashion inspiration, 5 of her best looks