All of Anita Akuffo's Ghana's Most Beautiful hosting outfits - She slayed every time

Media personality, Anita Akua Akuffo has proven to be one of the best female presenters currently. Her fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar.

She is one of the few celebrities that look good and exudes class in any outfit as we’ve seen with this very look.

Her slim but curvy physique always compliments the outfits and we definitely could not let her recent styles from hosting Ghana's Most Beautiful slide.

Anita, known for her decent nature of public appearances, wherever or whenever she appears, brings the drama, the glamour, and everything in between. She commands all the attention on the red carpet. And for that reason, we wouldn’t even bother showing up if we were asked to share the spotlight with her.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

The media personality pulls off the best African print styles for any event as seen on her Instagram page.

From her tops to other creative styles, Anita is truly a fashionista and we love her flawless makeup and hairstyles that accompanies her outfits.

Anita was a Co-host of the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageantry.

From the auditions to the finale which was held on Sunday, October 9, 2022, Anita was a beautiful muse for Ghanaian designer, Adjoa Yeboah Clothing and here are our favourite looks.

