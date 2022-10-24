All the times' Nana Akua Addo had iconic looks on the red carpet

Ghanaian actress and style influencer, Nana Akua Addo is undoubtedly the leading fashion icon in Ghana now.

Nana Akua, wherever or whenever she appears, brings the drama, the glamour, and everything in between. She commands all the attention on the red carpet. And for that reason, we wouldn’t even bother showing up if we were asked to share the spotlight with her.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, working on our TV screens or going on a casual star-studded event, the fashionista always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully. She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

The fashionista always steals our attention on the gram in her radiating beautiful outfits. Whether bold or nude makeup, Sika always look stunning. We love how she rocks power hairstyles every time.

She has a way of making head turns when she steps on the red carpet and we couldn't stop staring at these styles. We’re sure you’ll learn some great tips and tricks for the remaining of the year.

Mrs Norman is an adventurous dresser who doesn’t particularly follow “Fashion” rules, instead creates one for herself.

One thing is sure, Nana Akua Addo isn’t afraid to mix the boldest of colours, and we most definitely can’t fault her fashion decisions, in fact, we are here for it.

We spotted amazing designs on her on the gram. She made a fashion statement in those beautiful outfits.

Check below for inspirations:

