All the times' Nana Akua Addo had iconic looks on the red carpet

Berlinda Entsie

Nana Akua Addo is one of the few celebrities that look good and exudes class in any outfit as we’ve seen with this very look.

Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo

Style is one way to say who you are without using words and Nana Akua Addo is one fashionista that stands and commands attention with her remarkable fashion choices.

Ghanaian actress and style influencer, Nana Akua Addo is undoubtedly the leading fashion icon in Ghana now.

Nana Akua, wherever or whenever she appears, brings the drama, the glamour, and everything in between. She commands all the attention on the red carpet. And for that reason, we wouldn’t even bother showing up if we were asked to share the spotlight with her.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, working on our TV screens or going on a casual star-studded event, the fashionista always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully. She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

The fashionista always steals our attention on the gram in her radiating beautiful outfits. Whether bold or nude makeup, Sika always look stunning. We love how she rocks power hairstyles every time.

She has a way of making head turns when she steps on the red carpet and we couldn't stop staring at these styles. We’re sure you’ll learn some great tips and tricks for the remaining of the year.

Mrs Norman is an adventurous dresser who doesn’t particularly follow “Fashion” rules, instead creates one for herself.

One thing is sure, Nana Akua Addo isn’t afraid to mix the boldest of colours, and we most definitely can’t fault her fashion decisions, in fact, we are here for it.

We spotted amazing designs on her on the gram. She made a fashion statement in those beautiful outfits.

Check below for inspirations:

Nana Akua Addo and her children
Nana Akua Addo and her children Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo storms Nigeria with gorgeous dress for AMVCA
Nana Akua Addo storms Nigeria with gorgeous dress for AMVCA Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo is a show stopper
Nana Akua Addo is a show stopper Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo made her ‘first’ most laudable fashion statement for 2018 at Ghana Meets Naija
Nana Akua Addo made her ‘first’ most laudable fashion statement for 2018 at Ghana Meets Naija ece-auto-gen
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
