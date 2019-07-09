Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay has been making bad sartorial choices ever since she was officially introduced by musician, Bullet on stage during the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Wendy Addo popularly called Wendy Shay is noted for dressing provocatively on and off the stage and her recent daring look to the meet Former President John Agyekum Kuffour nearly broke the internet.

The Uber driver hitmaker took the post down and apologised to Ghanaian for her looks. She has been named among the female celebrities who step out boldly with bras.

However, after carefully going through all the pictures on her Instagram, we came across some photos of her looking fashionable and decent.

Check out the photos below and share your thoughts with us.