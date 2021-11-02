19 year old Ama Tutuwaa Osei Akoto of Clark University was crowned Miss Malaika 2020 on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
AMALAIKA! Beautiful photos of Ama Tutuwaa, Miss Malaika 2021
Meet the new queen and style influencer, Ama Tutuwaa Osei Akoto.
Ama Tutuwaa, the founder of Initiative Africa, succeeds Jasmine Djang of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) who won the crown last year.
For her prize, she goes home with the crown, cash, and a brand new car.
The new queen has always been a style influencer and we are inspired by all the stunning apparel she has given before and during the contest.
