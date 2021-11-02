RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

AMALAIKA! Beautiful photos of Ama Tutuwaa, Miss Malaika 2021

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Meet the new queen and style influencer, Ama Tutuwaa Osei Akoto.

Ama Tutuwaa
Ama Tutuwaa

19 year old Ama Tutuwaa Osei Akoto of Clark University was crowned Miss Malaika 2020 on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Recommended articles

Ama Tutuwaa, the founder of Initiative Africa, succeeds Jasmine Djang of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) who won the crown last year.

For her prize, she goes home with the crown, cash, and a brand new car.

The new queen has always been a style influencer and we are inspired by all the stunning apparel she has given before and during the contest.

Ama Tutuwaa
Ama Tutuwaa Pulse Ghana
Ama Tutuwaa
Ama Tutuwaa Pulse Ghana
Ama Tutuwaa
Ama Tutuwaa Pulse Ghana
Ama Tutuwaa
Ama Tutuwaa Pulse Ghana
Ama Tutuwaa
Ama Tutuwaa Pulse Ghana
Ama Tutuwaa
Ama Tutuwaa Pulse Ghana
Ama Tutuwaa
Ama Tutuwaa Pulse Ghana
Ama Tutuwaa
Ama Tutuwaa Pulse Ghana
Ama Tutuwaa
Ama Tutuwaa Pulse Ghana
Ama Tutuwaa
Ama Tutuwaa Pulse Ghana
Ama Tutuwaa
Ama Tutuwaa Pulse Ghana
Ama Tutuwaa
Ama Tutuwaa Pulse Ghana

