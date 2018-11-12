Pulse.com.gh logo
How Angelique Kidjo screamed Africa with her fashion during WW1 performance

The singer donned in African apparel was proof of black excellence.

play

Beninoise music icon Angelique Kidjo made Africa proud on Sunday when she sang the “Blewu” track in front of world leaders donned in a stunning African print apparel.

Her outfit during her rich performance was everything ethereal but most importantly, exudes Black excellence. She made the gathering for the Centennial Of The Armistice Of World War 1 a memorable one owning her identity and African roots and transcended through her music and costume.

play

 

Angelique wore a full length blue African print dress and scored it with an indigenous head wrap with African print of the same fabric.

play

 

Of course, we can not do without mentioning her gold accessories that celebrates the natural mineral resource Africa is blessed with. She was every African woman on stage.

