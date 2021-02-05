Not everyone ends up working in an environment that requires you to dress corporate or wear a suit all day of the week. Some people work in organizations where you can wear sneakers to work all day of the week.

If your workplace permits dress in casuals, then it is important to ease your stress with these clothing ideas which are stylish and comfortable.

Some fashion influencers, designers and stylists have been able to rock casual-chic style trend fashionably while some are still trying to find their foot.

Media personality, Anita Akuffo has mastered the art of rocking casual-chic style in different ways.

She has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

She is among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to.

We explored her looks and she did slay the trend in a casual-chic style. These styles can inspire your look this weekend:

