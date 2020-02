Media personality, Anita Akuffo is our style crush for the week. The outspoken TV personality who joined Media General in January 2020 never disappoints her fashion choices.

She dresses down stylishly in trendy fashionable apparel on and off the screens. Anita invests in quality hair and footwear and other fashion accessories to compliment her looks.

Anita’s makeup game is on top of her makeup game and we love how she smiles for the cameras. Check out our favourite photos of Anita Akuffo below:

