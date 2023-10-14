Founder of Aseyegold Designs wins ‘Pillar in Fashion Design’ award

It is also a result of the success attained with her outfit’s attachment training programme that allows fashion students of Accra Technical University to learn from her.

Speaking to the media on the recognition, she expressed excitement noting that the award means a lot to her as it represents her hard work, devotion, and unwavering pursuit of excellence in the chosen industry.

“This award means a lot to me because it’s my first. It validates my efforts and serves as a reminder that perseverance and dedication to one's aims can result in meaningful acknowledgment. This award serves as a source of encouragement for me to continue pushing limits, motivating people, and having a positive effect in my chosen field of fashion. It confirms my belief in the value of continual self-improvement and contributing to the larger good, making this honour very important and humbling,” she said.

Ms. Darkey took the opportunity to reassure the readiness to further position the brand to improve its growth. She said her outfit is putting measures in place and embracing relevant research to develop while staying ahead of industry trends.

“I am concentrating on four critical measures to position my brand for long-term growth beyond this awareness. First, I am using the recognition's exposure and credibility to form meaningful connections and collaborations with like-minded organisations and individuals.

In addition, I am actively cultivating a loyal and engaged community by providing outstanding value through my products and services and keeping lines of contact open. Finally, I'm devoted to a long-term vision, establishing clear goals and benchmarks to monitor progress and adjust methods as needed, ensuring that my company thrives and evolves in the years ahead,” she stated.

Ms. Christine Aseye Darkey’s journey in the space has been God, a vibrant tapestry of encounters, difficulties and development. “It has been filled with high points and low points, each of which has advanced my career and personal growth.”

However, she has accepted that learning is a lifelong endeavour and evolving with the times while taking advantage of new chances is key.

