Over the years, the Big Brother reality show has gained much popularity due to the drama, suspense, comedy, and of course, the fashion sense.

This year’s edition was no different. All the housemates knew what they were in for and prepared for it.

99 days of the spotlight from around the globe meant housemates had to grab every opportunity to entertain their viewers and show off their high fashion to attract big endorsement deals after the show.

Mercy Eke popularly known as Queen of Highlights and winner of the Big Brother Naija 2019 gave us a reason to watch the show and also get inspired by her fashion choices.

Most of her fans couldn’t wait to see her final outfit for the finale and the Queen didn’t disappoint them with her white gown.

Life after Big Brother has been glorious and she continues to wow us with her elegant dresses.

Let’s not debate about this, whether you are a fan or not, Mercy has won our heart with her stunning dress and here are our top 5 look.