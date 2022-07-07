Beauty inspiration: 6 stunning appearances of Entrepreneur, Gwen Addo on the 'gram

Gwen Addo is a celebrity in her own rights. The CEO of Hair Senta is a businesswoman. Not forgetting a wonderful wife and a super mom.

After leaving an assured, constant income stream in the banking sector to establishing a luxury brand in hair known as the Hair Senta, Gwen has become a driving force in the beauty and fashion industry.

Gwen has become a perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry. She has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event. Every time she steps out, it is a fashion lover's feast.

The style icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics.

Style evolves and Gwen always keeps us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on her social media pages.

She has graced the 'gram with nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

The CEO and Author never go wrong with her appearances. She comes out with class and style always in all of her looks. We have our spotlight on her eye candy looks.

She knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

Her photoshoots are creative enough to be recreated and the photographers deserve some credit too.

Fashion observers must be in awe with these sleek looks. Check below for some inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana