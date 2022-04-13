Beauty inspiration: 6 times Gyakie mesmerized us with her beauty on the 'gram

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves.

After coming into the limelight, Gyakie has taken over the fashion world with her style and she keeps serving us her style goals till today.

Her style keeps evolving and we are impressed. She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, the fashionista always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully. She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allow her to stand out. She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, she has a great sense of style.

In her latest posts, the style icon is rewriting her own fashion rules and we are glued to her page for the next post. Here are some of the looks that got our attention.

