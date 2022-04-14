RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Beauty inspiration: MzGee's top 7 beauty looks

Berlinda Entsie

Ghanaian media personality, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah popularly called MzGee is a celebrity in her own rights.

MzGee
MzGee

MzGee definitely began the year with full force in the fashion industry.

Celebrities are trendsetters. Always out and about at coded and star-studded events looking glamorous in designer clothes.

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves.

MzGee is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The style icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Mzgee is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.

Her photoshoots are creative enough to be recreated and the photographers deserve some credit too.

Fashion observers must be in awe with these sleek looks. Check below for some inspiration.

MzGee
MzGee Pulse Ghana
MzGee
MzGee Pulse Ghana
MzGee
MzGee Pulse Ghana
MzGee
MzGee Pulse Ghana
MzGee
MzGee Pulse Ghana
MzGee
MzGee Pulse Ghana
MzGee
MzGee Pulse Ghana

