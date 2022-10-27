RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Beauty Inspiration: Natalie Fort's top 8 beauty looks

Berlinda Entsie

Natalie Fort is a peng girl, no doubt.

Natalie Fort
Natalie Fort

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves.

Media personality, Natalie Forte has been serving us with impressive style goals since she became a household name but her choices have gotten more and more interesting over the years.

The award-winning broadcaster knows what suits her and her latest look is a show-stopper. She is definitely one Ghanaian fashionista that shouldn’t be placed under the radar.

She is one of the few celebrities that look good and exudes class in any outfit as we’ve seen with this very look.

Her slim but curvy physique always compliments the outfits and we definitely could not let her recent combinations on the 'gram slide.

Natalie commands all the attention on the red carpet. And for that reason, we wouldn’t even bother showing up if we were asked to share the spotlight with her.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allow her to stand out. She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, she has a great sense of style.

In her latest posts, the style icon is rewriting her own fashion rules and we are glued to her page for the next post.

Here are some of the looks that got our attention.

Natalie Fort
Natalie Fort Pulse Ghana
Natalie Fort
Natalie Fort Pulse Ghana
Natalie Fort
Natalie Fort Pulse Ghana
Natalie Fort
Natalie Fort Pulse Ghana
Natalie Fort
Natalie Fort Pulse Ghana
Natalie Fort
Natalie Fort Pulse Ghana
Natalie Fort
Natalie Fort Pulse Ghana
Natalie Fort
Natalie Fort Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
