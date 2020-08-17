Ghanaian musician, Becca has been serving us with impressive style goals since she became a household name but her choices have gotten more and more interesting over the years.

Whether she's opted for sexy sheer looks, edgy styles, dresses, jumpsuits, or suits, Becca has never failed when it comes to sartorial choices.

The mother-of-one has been teasing with her some breathtaking birthday photos on her Instagram page.

Becca just turned 36, and to celebrate her special day, she clad herself in a black ensemble which made her look hot and classy.

She paired her look with smoky makeup and gorgeous straight hair. We love how she focused for the camera.

Check photos below:

Becca

Becca