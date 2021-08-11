RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Benedicta Gafah looks chic in an all-white look with gold accessories

Berlinda Entsie

Benedicta Gafah has her fashion game on lock and we can’t deny that.

Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah is proving that you can never go wrong with a white and purple outfit.

Yesterday, the actress and beauty mogul was really treating fans to her own personal fashion show on Instagram when she stepped out.

She decked out in an array of a stunning and quite dramatic look. She was captured in a sparkling white ensemble with a touch of gold. It was an absolute craft from head to toe. The dress had a high slit and low cleavage making her flaunt her flawless skin.

Her outfit featured gold accoutrements ranging from matching drop earrings and necklaces.

We love her flawless makeup and hairstyles that accompanied her outfit.

The dress gave her a classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.

Berlinda Entsie

