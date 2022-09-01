RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Benedicta Gafah's birthday slay is everything fashion-forward [Photos]

Berlinda Entsie

Nothing should stop you from making a bold fashion statement on your birthday.

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Recommended articles

Actress Benedicta Gafah turns a year older today, September 1, 2021, and she is making a bold statement about it.

Like many celebrities, a birthday photoshoot is not something Benedicta is likely to skip.

The Kumawood actress is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

She has released some photos on Instagram which has set tongues wagging in the entertainment industry.

Benedicta Gafah, as usual, is looking ageless and stunning as she rocks two different outfits to celebrate the day.

She seems to be ageing backwards as she first rocks a red gown. The outfit was aesthetically pleasing featuring an enormous and dramatic train. She paired the couture gown with matching accessories and laid-back curly hair.

Then, she opts for another gown while flaunting her cleavage and body. Giving us her 'focused' signature pose, the actress captioned one of her posts, "A year of growth and blessings.

The no 9 and no.1 is a significant number in the Bible… As I’ve found favour in the presence of God, may my blessings triple according to his will in my life."

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from Benedicta's birthday outfits.

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana
Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana
Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana
Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana
Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana
Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The best and worst dressed celebrities at the MTV VMAs [Instagram]

Best and worst dressed celebrities at 2022 MTV VMAs

Berla Mundi

Stylish corporate workwear looks to rock this week inspired by Berla Mundi

Brides

10 trending kente styles that took over the 'gram in August

Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah is showing us how to elevate our corporate look with these styles