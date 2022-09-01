Benedicta Gafah's birthday slay is everything fashion-forward [Photos]

Actress Benedicta Gafah turns a year older today, September 1, 2021, and she is making a bold statement about it.

Like many celebrities, a birthday photoshoot is not something Benedicta is likely to skip.

The Kumawood actress is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

She has released some photos on Instagram which has set tongues wagging in the entertainment industry.

Benedicta Gafah, as usual, is looking ageless and stunning as she rocks two different outfits to celebrate the day.

She seems to be ageing backwards as she first rocks a red gown. The outfit was aesthetically pleasing featuring an enormous and dramatic train. She paired the couture gown with matching accessories and laid-back curly hair.

Then, she opts for another gown while flaunting her cleavage and body. Giving us her 'focused' signature pose, the actress captioned one of her posts, "A year of growth and blessings.

The no 9 and no.1 is a significant number in the Bible… As I’ve found favour in the presence of God, may my blessings triple according to his will in my life."

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from Benedicta's birthday outfits.

