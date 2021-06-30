RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Berla Mundi had a sexy mystical fashion moment at the VGMAs last weekend

Berlinda Entsie

Truth be told, there is no worst dressed Berla Mundi on any show.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi has made a name for herself as one of the sought-after female celebrities in Ghana.

She is among the top media personalities currently and giving the style influencers a run for their money with her impeccable style goals.

Berla Mundi is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

From the beginning of the show, she dazzled in a gold long dress.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Changing her style, we love the gold mini ensemble she wore at the later part of the show. She indeed nailed it. Congrats to her team.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Then she went in for a blue complete, long gown that grazes the floor. The dresses were aesthetically pleasing featuring high slit that made her show her beautiful legs.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Her gold heels and gold hair were definitely to match the gold in her dress.

Berla's makeup was on point and the eye lens made her look like a real goddess.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

