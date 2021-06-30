Berla Mundi had a sexy mystical fashion moment at the VGMAs last weekend

She is among the top media personalities currently and giving the style influencers a run for their money with her impeccable style goals.

Berla Mundi is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

From the beginning of the show, she dazzled in a gold long dress.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Changing her style, we love the gold mini ensemble she wore at the later part of the show. She indeed nailed it. Congrats to her team.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Then she went in for a blue complete, long gown that grazes the floor. The dresses were aesthetically pleasing featuring high slit that made her show her beautiful legs.

Pulse Ghana

Her gold heels and gold hair were definitely to match the gold in her dress.

Berla's makeup was on point and the eye lens made her look like a real goddess.