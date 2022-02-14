Berla Mundi is leaving us speechless with this red hot Valentine's Day outfit

Stepping out in an amazing outfit on Valentine's Day can be confusing especially when you're late on searching for the best styles to rock. One colour we know you can't go wrong with on February 14 is red.

The colour, red is the representation of romance and charm. Since Valentine's Day is almost here, you're going to find this colour almost everywhere.

Valentine's Day goes farther than getting the right gift and picking the right spot for your date. You also need to lock down your outfits in case you're going for a vacation, but if it's just a date, you still need to look great.

Valentine's Day is another opportunity to dress up in a dashing outfit to impress that special someone.

Ghanaian style influencer and fashion icon, Berla Mundi is never one to shy away from making an impact in the fashion stakes.

Whenever she steps out, she makes sure all eyes are focused on her.

In her latest post, the style icon is rewriting her own fashion rules and we are glued to her page for the next post.

She is pictured in a hot red gown with low cleavage while flaunting her beautiful body.

She kept her beauty very bold yet looked simple, wearing her voluminous side part blonde curly hair, flawless makeup, and colour-coordinated manicure to match the dress.

Get yourself in the mood by rocking this hue on your date or on the red carpet this Valentine's Day.

