The relationship between celebrities and fashion trends is much intertwined. Most of these well-known personalities are either setting the trends with their unique style or making existing designs more mainstream as fans flock to emulate the look.

Media personality, Berla Mundi is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting Ghanaian fashion industry.

The award-winning personality dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Berla is spotted stepping out and we love her look. Clad in a long nude sleeveless gown, Berla is a shade of beauty with her makeup and hairstyle. She slayed her look with a headpiece like a pro. As usual, we got infected with her signature pose and the infectious smile.

