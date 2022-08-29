Best and worst dressed celebrities at 2022 MTV VMAs

Here are our best and worst dressed;

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj stunned in this pink Dolce and Gabbana gown. Did you see how her pink wig was laid? Stunning.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina looks stunning in this floral Moschino gown. One wonders what the headband is doing there, but all in all, we love to see it.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe got the gist from Nigeria’s Aso-ebi ladies and stuns in this corseted silver outfit from Zigman.

Taylor Swift

Taylor was another blinged-out celebrity on the red carpet. We loved the silver gown from Oscar De La Renta though the sandals looked too strappy.

Becky J

There were a few dresses we loved as much as we loved Becky J’s. This bejewelled sparkling dress with the little openings at the side was gorgeous.

Worst dressed

Lizzo

Lizzo looked like she was draped in a black bedsheet. We honestly didn’t get the point of this look.

Lil Nas X

In an attempt to be the focal point of attention, Lil Nas ends up looking like he missed his train to the circus.

Chloe Fineman