Style and fashion is a way of life. Being fashionable is not about wearing designer clothes or bags.
Best celebrity photos on the 'gram this week
Stuck on outfit inspiration? Then take a look at this week's best-dressed celebrities.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.
Here are our best celebrity looks for the week. Check the photos and share your thoughts with us.
Sandra Ankobiah
Fella Makafui
Okyeame Kwame
Empress Jamila
Mzgee
Nana Aba Anamoah
Osebo
Selly Gally
Natalie Fort
OB Amponsah
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh