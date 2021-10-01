RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best celebrity photos on the 'gram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Stuck on outfit inspiration? Then take a look at this week's best-dressed celebrities.

Style and fashion is a way of life. Being fashionable is not about wearing designer clothes or bags.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

Here are our best celebrity looks for the week. Check the photos and share your thoughts with us.

Sandra Ankobiah

Sandra Ankobiah Pulse Ghana

Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame Pulse Ghana

Empress Jamila

Empress Jamila Pulse Ghana

Mzgee

Mzgee Pulse Ghana

Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana

Osebo

Osebo Pulse Ghana

Selly Gally

Selly Galley Pulse Ghana

Natalie Fort

Natalie Fort Pulse Ghana

OB Amponsah

OB Amponsah Pulse Ghana

